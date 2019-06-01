MISSOULA - A Stevensville man has returned home after months of treatment in a Salt Lake City hospital after he was shot eight times.
Casey Blanchard was escorted home to Stevensville by law enforcement and community members Saturday night.
He was shot on March 14 in Missoula in a shooting spree that also injured his mother Julie Blanchard, killed his friend Shelley Hays, and injured Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer.
Casey has been getting treatment at the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City. He underwent 10 surgeries and is now living his life as a paraplegic.
Trooper Palmer and his family, also from Stevensville, met the Blanchard's to welcome them home. Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey said it's a relief to have them both home.
"My understanding is that they live within a block of each other in Stevensville. Both them and their families have been through a pretty traumatic experience and I think that they hopefully find some comfort in each other stories, and having that in common," Dewey said.
In the days ahead, Casey will begin home-based therapy. His homecoming comes a little more than a week after Trooper Palmer was welcomed home.