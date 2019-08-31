BUTTE-The weather was beautiful this morning in the Mining City and hundreds of people showed up for the Butte Farmers' Market and with fall approaching vendors are introducing fall produce at the market.
There were 39 vendors this morning for the market, including Chao Lo's Produce. The vendors have been selling their produce in front of the Phoenix Building on Park Street, every market this summer. Tswb Moua says his parents have been selling produce at the market since 1997.
The vegetable stand is family owned and operated out of Missoula and they say with fall approaching they'll now starting to bring out their more mature produce like zucchini, squash and pretty soon corn as harvest season approaches in Montana.
The family says they enjoy coming to the market each week and say locals know exactly where their food is coming from when they buy from their stand.
Moua said,“The big part is you know everything is local, everything is grown fresh they know that cause we get everything during the week and then we sell it and you know everything is fresh and it's not coming from out of state like California or anything like that and we don't use any pesticides."
Rain or shine, the Butte Farmers' Market will be continuing each Saturday from 8 AM to 1PM on Park Street until the third week in October.