BUTTE-This week, support is flooding in across sate lines for Muddy Creek Brewery in Butte.
This comes after an electrical fire destroyed the historic Irish Times building in Uptown last month and it destroyed the Post Bar.
Utah Beer is a popular blog, focusing on craft beer and issues effecting their drinkers in Utah.
A friend of Muddy Creek Brewery contacted blog owner Mike Riedel to see if he could use his influence to help fundraising efforts for Muddy Creek owners and employees.
Riedel says he was happy to help because local breweries need to stick together and support each other, even in different states. He adds his wife spent time in Butte over the summer and enjoyed the city's craft beer scene.
"Craft beer a very tight community, it's very supportive and I know it's like that in Montana and I know it's like that in Idaho all over and it doesn't just effect communities within borders, " said Riedel.
Riedel adds his post about Muddy Creek has received positive attention from his readers.
If you would like to contribute, Riedel has more information on the fundraiser on his blog.