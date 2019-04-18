BUTTE - No one was injured when a small aircraft made an emergency landing at the Bert Mooney Airport due to a landing gear issue.
Fire crews, ambulances and other emergency responders were on the tarmac Thursday morning as a small plane touched down in the grass.
Fire Chief Jeff Miller says the plane safely landed, and no injuries are reported.
Butte-Silver Bow County says two people were riding in the plane:
Butte-Silver Bow emergency services responded to Bert Mooney Airport this morning after a report was received of an aircraft in trouble. The small craft experienced hydraulic issues with it's landing gear. The aircraft with two souls on board landed safely. No fire or injuries occurred. Minor damage was reported to the plane.