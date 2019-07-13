UDPATE - Sat 5:22 PM: In a call to Quality Inn Hotel & Suites at 2100 Cornell Avenue, a staff member said the hotel's insurance company, "will be taking care of it."
UPDATE - Sat 1:44 PM: The number of people hospitalized has increased to 23 following the gas leak.
Lynda Ryan, from Idaho, was one of the guests who were sent to the hospital. Ryan says guests weren't alerted with carbon monoxide alarms, which she thought was alarming.
Hospital staff said Ryan had increased levels of carbon monoxide in her system as a result of the leak. Ryan was reportedly on oxygen at the hospital for 2.5 hours.
Crews were on the scene from 7:30 AM to noon after receiving reports of three people experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to officials with the Butte Fire Department. Some of those symptoms include throwing up, red skin, dizziness and headaches.
The source of the leak was a boiler for the hotel's pool, according to BFD.
We're reaching out to the hotel to get an official comment/statement, and will update this story as we get more information.
BUTTE - At least 16 people were transported to St. James Hospital for treatment, after a Butte hotel was evacuated due to a gas leak.
At 7:31 AM, on Saturday Butte-Silver Bow Fire, A-1 and Northwestern Energy were dispatched to the Quality Inn Hotel & Suites at 2100 Cornell Avenue.
Guests reportedly felt ill and smelt a strong odor of chlorine. Upon arrival, fire crews evacuated the hotel and discovered high levels of carbon monoxide and natural gas in the hotel.
As of 9:26 AM, at least 16 people were transported to St. James for treatment.
BSB Fire Captain Chuck Janunen stated, as of 9:30 AM they had not yet located the source of the carbon monoxide or natural gas.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.