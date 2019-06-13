UPDATE - Sheriff Ed Lester says Melissa was found safe.
BUTTE - Anyone with information on Melissa Bolstrom's whereabouts is asked to call police.
An alert from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement says Melissa went missing on Wednesday, June 12. She's described as being about 6 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Sheriff Ed Lester says Bolstrom left her house on Butte's upper west side last night around 11 PM, and she may have ran away.
Contact dispatch at 406-497-1120 with any information.
Law enforcement didn't provide an age for Melissa, but a family friend says she's 14.