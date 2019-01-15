UPDATE: Police say they've found the child. They did not provide additional details on the incident.
BUTTE - Police are concerned about a young girl's welfare.
Anyone who knows Adelaide Boldt or her mother, Christina Sorensen, is asked to contact officials.
From the release:
"We are asking for any assistance in locating, Adelaide Boldt. Adelaide should be with her mother, Christina Sorensen. If you know Christina or her whereabouts, please contact this agency, 497-1120. We need to speak with Christina and check on the welfare of Adelaide. Thank You."
Police did not provide the age or description of Adelaide or her mother. It's unclear if Sorensen is the custodial parent, or if Adelaide might be in danger.