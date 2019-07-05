BUTTE - Police arrested a man who allegedly knocked on residents' doors claiming to be an ATF agent or a cop.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says officers responded on the evening of Thursday, July 4 to reports that a man was knocking on residents' doors and claiming he was a law enforcement officer.
One caller said the man claimed to be an ATF agent with a warrant for their arrest. Another caller said a man of a similar description knocked on their door and claimed to be a police officer. Callers said the man was behaving strangely and not making sense.
When police located the man, he reportedly took off running and resisted arrest.
The detention center was working to identify him with fingerprints as he did not give a name at his arrest.
He's since been identified as Robert Joseph Coelho, 35, of California. Coelho is held on accusations of impersonating a police officer, obstruction and resisting arrest.
"We don't get calls like this often," Skuletich says.
Story updated July 5 11:19 AM with new information on the man's identification.