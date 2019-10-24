BUTTE-A man and a woman are in custody after police say they were trying to steal from the Finlen Hotel and the Copper King Inn, in Butte.
On Monday, Butte police responded to the Finlen Hotel after staff reported a suspicious man and woman asked hotel staff for brochures. The two then entered a basement office illegally and stole a set of keys.
Police were able to get a description and video of the suspects from the hotel.
Then early on Tuesday morning, police responded to the Copper King Inn where people saw a man and woman enter the laundry room and try and steal sheets and towels. The man exited the hotel and staff then locked the door of the laundry room with the woman still inside by accident.
The woman was able to escape the laundry room before police arrived.
A short time later, police arrested the woman on a street behind the hotel and the male they located hiding behind a dumpster.
Police have arrested both Katrina Bennett and Charles Martell in connection to these cases and both are believed to be residents of Great Falls.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says they're unsure what the duo's intentions were.
"They could have been thinking they were either getting a free night's stay in the hotels, such as the Finlen, when opening vacant doors staying there for the night. Maybe stealing TVs, stuff like that, out of the rooms. Stuff to pawn," Skuletich said.
Police also located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two firearms in their vehicle. Police are investigating if the fire arms were stolen.
Bennett and Martell have been charged with two counts of burglary, one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.