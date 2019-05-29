BUTTE- Two new discount stores are coming to the Mining City by the end of summer.
A new Family Dollar and Dollar Tree will be coming to the Stokes Fresh Food Market and the current True Value Hardware building located in the strip mall at 1301 Harrison Avenue.
Stokes announced its closure back in April and the original plans were for the grocery store to be turned into an expanded True Value Hardware Store, which is owned by Stokes.
On Tuesday, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar announced they will occupy two sections of the old grocery store and hardware store by the end of September. The combined discount stores will occupy over 20,000 square feet.
Stokes owner Russ Harper says a brand-new 17,000 square foot True Value will be located in-between the discount stores. Harper says the combined space is about 38,000 square feet and is four different units. Family Dollar will occupy the unit to the north, True Value will be in the center and Dollar Tree will be to the south.
The fourth space will allow True Value to stay open during construction, Harper says. It will be available for lease once the move is complete.
Harper says the addition of the two new stores will be great for Butte. "Having those stores closer to Uptown will be a benefit."
Both of the discount stores will be open seven days a week and say they're accepting job application on the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar websites.