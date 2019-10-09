BUTTE- Food banks across the state are teaming up with Town Pump to raise money and collect donations.
Town Pump is hosting the 18th annual "Be a Friend Indeed, Help Those in Need" food bank campaign. Across the state, 85 food bank partners in 73 communities are participating in the campaign.
Director of Town Pump Charitable Foundation Bill McGladdery says Town Pump will match up to $750,000 in donations across the state.
McGladdery says there is a huge need to help food banks across the state with one out of nine people in Montana being food insecure.
Over the past 17 years, McGladdery says Town Pump has raised $33 million for food banks in Montana, including about $6 million in matching grants from the foundation.
"We view it as the right thing to do, and we view it as what Montanans do in helping to care for our neighbors and helping take care of each other," McGladdery said.
The campaign will run through Nov. 30 and monetary donations can be made at all Town Pump locations. Also, residents can drop off food items at local participating food banks and Town Pump will match the donations.
McGladdery says all donations in your community will stay in that community.