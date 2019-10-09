Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. THE HIGHER AMOUNTS WILL BE AT PASS LEVEL SUCH AS HOMESTAKE AND MACDONALD. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&