BUTTE-In the Mining City, the Butte High Bulldogs are just three days away from their biggest game of the year.
The Bulldogs will take on the Bozeman Hawks for the Class AA State Championship at Naranche Stadium, Friday night. Tickets went on sale for the game at 9 AM, Tuesday morning.
Staff at the Butte Civic Center say they had a line out the door starting at 9 AM. Tuesday was one of their busiest days says Manager of the Butte Civic Center Bill Melvin.
Tickets will be on sale at the Civic Center up until Friday afternoon and Melvin says they won't sell out and everyone in Butte can attend the game. Tickets are seven dollars for adults and the Civic Center only accepts cash or check.
All Butte students can get into the game for free. Generous donations made by the Butte Athletic Council, The Montana Tech Foundation and community members paid for all students in the Butte School District to attend the game for free.
High School students and junior high students can get into the game for free with their school I.D.. Parents of elementary school students can pick up a ticket for free at the Butte Civic Center and the student must attend the game with an adult.
Melvin says it's important to have the students of Butte there to cheer on the Bulldogs.
Melvin adds the high school will bring in extra bleachers from the Parks and Rec. Department to add additional seating to the stadium.
"Everybody in Butte loves to see the youth of Butte doing well, and it's so nice to see them coming into a state championship," Melvin said.
Tickets will be on sale Wednesday and Thursday from 9 AM to 5 PM and on Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM at the Civic Center. Bozeman residents can buy tickets from their athletic department.
The game starts at 7 PM on Friday and gates will open at 5:30 PM. Melvin recommends you get to the stadium at 5:30 PM to grab a good seat for the game.