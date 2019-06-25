MISSOULA - The National Weather Service is predicting strong thunderstorms to hit northwest and southwest Montana on Wednesday afternoon and evening, with the potential for 60 mph winds and massive hail.
Missoula, Kalispell, Deer Lodge and Butte are among the areas that could see thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail and winds above 60 mph on Wednesday, June 26.
From NWS:
KEY POINTS
• High confidence in scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.
• A few storms will likely become strong to severe, capable of winds over 60 mph and hail to the size of quarters.
• Strong thunderstorms could last into Wednesday night, mainly across northwest Montana.
• For timing details and a map detailing potential for strongest storms, see below.
________________________________________
CONFIDENCE AND DETAILS
Northwest Montana (including Glacier National Park, Kalispell, Libby)
MODERATE Confidence Timing of the strongest storms between 6pm and midnight.
West Central Montana (including Hamilton, Missoula)
MODERATE Confidence Timing of strongest storms between 3pm and 9pm.
Southwest Montana (including Butte, Deer Lodge, Georgetown Lake, Anaconda)
MODERATE Confidence Timing of strongest storms between 3pm and 9pm.
North central Idaho (Grangeville, Orofino)
MODERATE Confidence Timing of strongest storms between 2pm and 8pm.