UPDATE 12:05 p.m.
Police have identified the man as Larry Coon, 49, of Dillon.
The three suspects are still in jail and were put on trial on Tuesday.
Moore is held on $200,000 bond for deliberate homicide. Vanduinen is also held on $200,000 bond for obstruction of justice and a parole violation. Johnson is held on a $100,000 bond for obstruction of justice.
DILLON, Mont. -- A 49-year-old man was found dead by police in Dillon on Saturday night.
A release says the Dillon Police Department discovered the dead man when they were requested to preform a welfare check at a home, they called Montana Division of Investigation over for help.
DPD arrested Sandy Moore, 19, of Dillon, who faces deliberate homicide charges. Police also arrested Christine Vanduine, 23 and Kerry (a.k.a Sam) Johnson, 56, both of Dillon, who both face felony charges of obstruction of justice.
Police are not identifying the deceased man as right now in consideration for his family.
There is no danger to the public, police say.
DPD thanks the public for their patience as they investigate the incident.