BUTTE- Three juveniles are in custody after escaping from a treatment facility in Butte Thursday night.
Butte police responded to Acadia Montana Treatment Center on Basin Creek Road at about 6:19 p.m. Thursday, after staff reported a disturbance and three juveniles fled the facility. The juveniles were reportedly able to climb over the fence on the perimeter of the property.
Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said, officers tracked the three juvenile suspects north from the facility but lost their tracks near the Northwestern Energy building on Harrison Avenue.
Friday morning, the Sheriff Lester sent an alert that the three juveniles had been located and are in custody.