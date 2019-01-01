BUTTE- The start of the new year means new resolutions. Many American's say their resolution is to eat healthier and exercise more often.
January is the busiest month for gyms across the nation. In Butte, Fuel Fitness General Manager Amber Nicholson said they average about 100 new members in January. Nicholson said her staff tries to help members achieve their resolutions.
"We kind of look at it like you only have your body, you only get one so make sure you take care of it and stay healthy," said Nicholson.
Nicholson said setting goals helps to keep people motivated and to find a workout buddy. Nicholson said find a friend that loves to work out too and will keep you motivated to go to the gym. Classes are also a good motivator to get to the gym
Fuel Fitness offers classes such as Zumba, spinning and high intensity interval training. The gym is also open and staffed 24/7.
New members during the month of January can try out the gym for free for 19 days.