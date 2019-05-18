BUTTE- In the Mining City, the film "Zulu Summer, a True Story of Coming to America" is premiering Saturday night for the first time in the city where it was filmed.
During the summer of 2017, a Zulu Prince and two of his compatriots came to Butte after contacting the radio station KBMF who agreed to work with them while they were here.
Dark Sevier, the executive producer of the film said Prince Siboniso Zulu emailed him, in 2017 saying he was interested in visiting Butte. Prince Zulu runs a local radio station in South Africa and wanted to connect with a station like KBMF in America.
The movie premieres on the two year anniversary the South African's left for Butte. The men were in Butte for three months and crews filmed them off and on during their time in Butte.
The film was made in association with the Montana Film Officer and Covellite International Film festival. During their time in Butte, the three men met Bernie Sanders, grand marshalled the 4th of July Parade and visited the Butte Farmers' Market.
The film is the first of its kind for Butte and Sevier says it was an enlightening experience showing three men from South Africa, Butte's culture. Sevier said, "This town is so hospitable that I basically just sort of became a soccer mom for three guys from South Africa and their scheduler and people basically just wanted to show them their Butte."
The movie will premiere at 7 PM Saturday night at the Mother Lode Theatre and tickets are $15 at the door. After the film, there will be a Q&A with directors and a few special guests, says Sevier.