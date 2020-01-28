BUTTE-On Tuesday afternoon, Montana Tech hosted its largest career fair to date at the Hyper Complex.
Over 65 different companies set up booths at the spring career fair to meet prospective employees and interns at Tech.
Hundreds of students attended to talk to a variety of different companies including engineering firms, hospitals and media companies from across the region.
Senior and mechanical engineering major Sean Cordes says the career fair is a great opportunity that not only helped him secure two internships with Navy Nuclear Labs in the past, but also helped him land a job with the company upon graduation.
"It's a great opportunity for all of us students going out and meeting new people and be able to connect with make friendships really, and see people year after year come out and it's a great job opportunity," Cordes says.
Tech also hosts a fall career fair with a variety of different businesses. In the meantime, teachers and advisors help their students prepare their resume and practice their interviewing skills, so they're ready to get a job.