ANACONDA- On Monday, Senator Steve Daines announced the Anaconda Job Corps that was originally slated to be one of the sites closed, will actually remain open.
The Anaconda community and the school say they're thrilled by the news.
"I was really happy, I couldn't help but smile."
The lunchroom was packed with students Tuesday afternoon as they joked and smiled with one another as they ate. Many students say, a weight had been lifted off their shoulders.
For some, their only home was saved. Welding and painting student AnyaLee House said, "I know of a couple of people that came from the streets and they don't have a home to go back to and this place saved them, it gave them a home."
The school employs 70 staff members and has about 170 students. The Job Corps program is unique because students not only learn their trade but are paid every other week. This allows students to have money in their pockets when they graduate.
Carpentry student, Chandler-Rashawn Edward said, "It has given me multiple certifications that makes me more employable and it has taught me multiple lessons that will help me be better at my job."
Anaconda-Deer Lodge CEO Bill Everett said the school saves the city roughly $8 million dollars a year on projects. The students volunteer their time to shovel, fill sandbags and even help fight wildfires across the country.
The city of Anaconda rallied around Job Corps and had community members sign a petition. Students and staff say they want to thank the community for their support.
Field Administrator for National Job Corps Paul Hanson says the government needs to preserve not only Anaconda but Job Corps across the country.
Hanson said, "I've had lots of students over the years that are superintendents now running work, some are very wealthy people running businesses and all they needed was a hand up instead of a shut down."
Anaconda Job Corps leaders say they're still waiting on an official statement from the USDA or the Department of Labor with a plan on how they intend to keep Senator Daines' promise.