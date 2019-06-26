Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL GRANITE COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT... AT 246 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF PHILIPSBURG, OR 23 MILES SOUTHWEST OF DRUMMOND, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 15 MPH. NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MAXVILLE.