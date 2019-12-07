Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, MAINLY ALONG AND NORTH OF HIGHWAY 12 AND OVER MACDONALD PASS. A TRACE TO 1 INCH FOR VALLEYS SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 12. A PERIOD OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN IS POSSIBLE LATE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING BEFORE TURNING OVER TO SNOW. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&