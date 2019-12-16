BUTTE-A dog from Butte was reunited with his family Monday night after he was stolen and brought to Charleston, West Virginia two months ago.
Zeus is a 9-year-old pit bull from Butte. In late October, he was stolen from his owner Cassandra Rasmussen and taken about 2,000 miles away to Charleston.
Rasmussen says the last two months have been extremely hard on her family, including her two young daughters. Rasmussen said all she wanted for Christmas was Zeus to return home.
After hearing about Zeus’s story, Many Paws Volunteer Transport offered to drive Zeus back to Butte in time for Christmas.
Rasmussen says about a week ago, Zeus began his 2,000-mile journey home. Fifteen volunteers took the time to drive Zeus back to Butte in portions.
Jenn Robles with Many Paws says it took “15 volunteers, 3 ‘slumber pawties’, 9 states and 2,000 miles” to get Zeus home to his family. Zeus even made a lot of new friends along the way.
Zeus arrived in Uptown Butte just after 9 PM Monday night.
Bryson Leggitt one of the volunteers that drove Zeus the last portion home said they drove from Butte to Laramie, Wyoming and back to bring Zeus home.
Rasmussen said after the reunion their plan was to take Zeus home to rest and to be reunited with their other dog Athena.
Rasmussen said she wants to thank everybody for their generosity and support to bring Zeus home in time for the holidays.