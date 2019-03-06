St. Paddy's Day preparations underway in Butte; parade entrants still sought

The Mining City is gearing up for its largest celebration of the year, the annual St. Patrick's Day parade and festivities.
The annual St Patrick’s Day parade is hosted this year by the Butte America Foundation.
Parade president, Matt Boyle, says over 10,000 people from across Montana make their way to Butte for St. Patrick's Day.
“The parade itself and the whole day itself is really good for Uptown. It creates a big economic boost for all the various bars and restaurants that are up here, along with all the various retail locations and all the other establishments,” Boyle said.
Last year, the parade had over 60 entries and Boyle said Wednesday, they had about thirty so far.
Boyle says he wants to remind groups they can sign up to be in the parade until March 10th.
Boyle says he thinks the numbers are down this year due to the amount of snow and the bitter cold in Butte the last few weeks.
The parade will begin at 12:30 PM on Sunday at the corner of Arizona and Granite Streets.
To register for the parade, Boyle says it’s $30 for a nonprofit and $40 for other businesses or groups. After March 10th groups can still register but Boyle says there will be a late fee.