BUTTE - Police say they've pieced together more of what happened before a fatal hit-and-run incident that's tied to the death of two men.
Benjamin Harrison, 41, of Butte died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a Subaru on Dewey Boulevard near Lexington Avenue just before 2 AM on Friday, May 10.
On May 11, the man believed to be the driver of the Subaru, Marcus Sepulveda, 41, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Anaconda-Deer Lodge Police.
Investigators say they've studied surveillance video from neighboring businesses on Dewey to learn more about what happened.
They say video showed Harrison on his motorcycle passing Sepulveda's Subaru in a no-passing zone, and then the two drove side-by-side at a high rate of speed before the Harrison's motorcycle took up the lead and was rear-ended by Sepulveda. Harrison was fatally injured and fell off the motorcycle.
Evidence shows that the motorcycle got stuck under the Subaru and dragged for some distance before it fell off. The Subaru left the scene.
Butte-Silver Bow County Undersheriff George Skuletich says the toxicology report on the drivers is not back, and the investigation is still considered open until all evidence is available.
The men's families have already been briefed with the information.