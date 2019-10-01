BUTTE- The Special Olympics Montana State Basketball Tournament is coming up next month and will be returning to the Mining City for the first time in nine years.
On Tuesday morning, organizers, athletes and community members gathered at the Comfort Inn in Butte to present the flame of hope and to hear the details of the tournament.
Rhonda McCarty, CEO of Special Olympics Montana, hosted the press conference for the community.
McCarty says almost 900 athletes are expected to come from across Montana to Butte for the tournament. She adds the tournament will be great for business and will bring the community of Butte together.
Organizers say they have roughly 500 volunteers so far but still need more to make the tournament happen.
Butte athletes say they have been training for the tournament for months and want to thank the Butte community for their support.
McCarty said, "I would like to thank the Butte community for rallying around the tournament, the tournament is set to be the best yet and that only happens because of volunteers who come together to make the event happen, thank you, Butte."
Butte athlete Ruschelle Tyvand says she wants to thank all the supporters in Butte and especially law enforcement for their support with the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Several venues in Butte and Ramsay will host the competition and will include 3-on-3 teams, 5-on-5 teams, skills contests and more.
The tournament will be held in Butte for the next 3 years and it kicks off November 7 at the Butte Civic Center and all are invited to attend the opening ceremony.