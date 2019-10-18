BUTTE-Calling all volunteers, the Special Olympics of Montana is looking for volunteers for the upcoming State Basketball Tournament in Butte next month.
For the next three years, the Special Olympics of Montana State Basketball Tournament will be in the Mining City.
The tournament is less than a month away and organizers say hundreds of volunteers are needed for the three day tournament. Organizers say about 900 athletes plus their family members will come to Butte for the tournament.
Executive Secretary of the Butte-Silver Bow Tourism Business Improvement District Maria Pochervina says it takes a village to put on this event.
Volunteers are needed for a variety of different tasks including score keeping, running the score board and registration booths. The volunteers are only needed for a few hours at a time and organizers say it's a great way to give back to the community.
"It's just a great time to reach out and give back and to assist these athletes that are just so in love with the competition and the basketball tournament that they're competing in," said Pochervina.
She adds, all volunteers will receive training ahead of the tournament. To learn more about the volunteer options available, head to the Special Olympics of Montana's website.
The tournament is Nov. 7-9.