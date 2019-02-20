BUTTE- A new softball-only little league has been announced in the Mining City and they plan to get the ball rolling for the 2019 season.
The Copper City Softball Little League will replace the softball programs at both Northwest and Mile High Little League. The Northwest and Mile High boards decided a new softball-only league would help each league focus solely on one sport.
Copper City Softball Board Member Shaine Tomshak says they've received a lot of interest from community members.
"It's just an opportunity for the girls in Butte to join a league that's specifically for softball and I think it's going to help Butte softball in general," Tomshak said.
The league will hold registrations February 26th and 27th, from 6 to 9 PM in the East Middle School cafeteria in conjunction with Mile High and Northwest League registration.
The league hosted a fundraiser all day Wednesday at Buffalo Wild Wings. Twenty percent of all sales from tables with a Copper City Softball ticket were donated to the league. Tomshak says they're starting this non-profit from the ground up and will use the funds to purchase uniforms and equipment.
Tomshak says the league is also looking for business sponsors in the community.