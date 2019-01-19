BUTTE-The fourth annual Snoflinga Winter Festival got underway Friday night in Butte and this years festival is expected to be the largest yet.
The big event this year is skijoring, which is an extreme winter sport where a horseback rider pulls a skier holding on to a rope. "I love riding my horses but there are very few opportunities in todays day where you can just open your horse up and let them run as fast as they possibly can and the rush behind that is just is indescribable," said Skijor Butte Race Producer Corie Downey.
Downey said skijoring has been around for over a hundred years and came to the United States after World War I. "A bunch of guys with skis wanted to keep skiing after the war and there were no chair lifts around so they got a hold of the Calgary and after that was the birth of skijoring," said Downey.
The skijoring track in Butte is 800 feet long with jumps and turns.
On Friday, the festival put on a skijoring clinic for beginners to learn the sport. Father daughter duo Seth and Kendall Brandenberger tried skijoring for the first time. They loved the sport so much they decided to compete in Saturday's races. "So we just found this sport where we combine both of our skills and talents and I think we'll make a good team," said Kendall.
Kendall has rode horses all her life and her father has skied for over 50 years, they both decided they would give the sport a try. "We just want to finish in one piece that's the number one goal," said Seth.
Over forty teams are competing in the "3D" or advanced races with other teams competing in novice and youth races as well. The wining team receives over $10,000.
Local businesses teamed up with Snoflinga to bring in snow for the course and to maintain the track. There were even local food trucks for spectators to grab a bite to eat. Snoflinga also has a polar plunge, curling and ski races.
The skijoring races will continue Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at 2900 Hansen Road.