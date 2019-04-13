BUTTE- Saturday was the biggest Easter egg hunt of the year in the Mining City at the annual Silver Bow Montessori Spring Fling.
Over a thousand people showed up to the Montessori School Saturday afternoon for the event. The carnival event went from 10 AM to 2 PM and included activities like face painting, a bouncy house and the massive egg hunt.
Organizers say they placed over 15,000 Easter eggs with candy for the children to find. With that many eggs, organizers say no one went home empty handed.
Local businesses donated items for the silent auction. The proceeds from the event go to the school's non-profit organization for items for the school like playground equipment and class supplies.
Teacher Brianna Peet said, "We have a huge amount of support here and even just the families and extended families have come in to help put this whole program together and we wouldn’t be able to do it without them."