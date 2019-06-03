BUTTE- Construction season is underway, and in the Mining City crews began work last week on sidewalk improvements in the Uptown area.
The sidewalk work happening on Excelsior Avenue and Park Street is part of a $3.5 million urban renovation project in Butte. Crews are working five days a week on sidewalk and curb replacements from Caledonia to Platinum Streets on Excelsior Avenue.
The project will make the corners of the sidewalks up to the Americans with Disabilities Act's standards.
Construction crews will remove the stoplights on either side of the Mother Lode Theatre to add flashing pedestrian signals to make travel easier and safer.
Due to the narrow streets on Excelsior Ave., MDT asks drivers to be cautious of workers.
MDT Butte District Supervisor Bill Fogarty said, "We've had to add flaggers and various measures to separate the traveling public with a single lane of traffic and also have the workers occupy a part of the street. It's really just a constrained area especially on Excelsior, Park is a lot better off."
MDT says they'll be working on the street in four to five block sections and will keep the opposite sidewalk open to pedestrians and work will continue throughout the summer.