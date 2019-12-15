BUTTE-In the Mining City, 'Shop with a Cop' has been helping kids in need have the Christmas morning of their dreams for almost 20 years.
On Saturday, it was a busy morning at Wal-Mart as dozens of first responders made 24 Christmas wishes come true. The annual event allows cops to take children in kindergarten to sixth grade in their community shopping for Christmas gifts and new clothes.
“Some families fell on hard times, different circumstances what have you and some kids just need a positive interaction with a police officer,” said organizer Ryan Hardy.
All of the children were picked up and brought to Wal-Mart in firetrucks and then greeted by Santa Claus and Mrs.Claus.
To start the day, all the children fueled up on a pancake breakfast donated by McDonalds. The kids then were paired up with first responders and went shopping around the store.
For 8-year-old Joe, it wasn’t just about what he needed, the first thing he picked out was a gift for him mom and grandma.
Joe said he wanted to make sure his family has presents to open too on Christmas morning.
Joe’s shopping buddy, detective Josh Stearns made sure Joe got a few extra gifts because Saturday was also his birthday. “Christmas kids that have their birthday on Christmas get gypped, so we figured we doubled it up a little bit,” said Stearns.
Stearns says the annual event is one of his favorite days of the year.
Hardy says the day is all made possible by the generosity of the Butte community. He adds they received over $10,000 in donations for the event, the most he has ever seen. Each child was able to get over $200 worth of clothes and gifts including new snow boots, winter jackets and their favorite toys.
“For them to have that experience with a police officer or firefighter on top of getting to pick out Christmas presents, it’s just neat to see,” said Hardy.
After a few hours of shopping, volunteers wrapped all the toys for the children to open on Christmas morning.
The group even sang happy birthday to Joe and celebrated with cupcakes.
Every child had a big smile on their face as they piled into the firetrucks with their gifts to head home.
Hardy says with the large number of donations from the Butte community, they plan to help even more children in need next Christmas.