Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ALONG I90 TO GARRISON JUNCTION AND NORTH AND ALONG THE HIGHWAY 12 CORRIDOR. LESS THAN AN INCH SOUTH OF GARRISON JUNCTION. LOCALIZED BANDS OF SNOW SHOWERS COULD PRODUCE HEAVY SNOW AT TIMES THIS EVENING. * WHERE...HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, AND MACDONALD PASS. I- 90 WEST OF DRUMMOND. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. REDUCED VISIBILITY DURING PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&