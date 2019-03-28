MISSOULA - The suspect accused of shooting four people, killing one and injuring a highway patrolman, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Johnathan Bertsch faces felony charges related to a shooting incident that began on the night of Thursday, March 14. He's accused of shooting and killing Shelley Hays, wounding Casey and Julie Blanchard and seriously injuring Montana Highway Patrol trooper Wade Palmer.
Missoula County court staff say Bertsch entered a not guilty plea.
His next hearing is set for May 30, and his bond remains at $2 million.