BUTTE- Back to school time is almost here for Butte Public Schools and community members are stepping up to ensure students go back to school with a new pair of shoes.
The Shoes for the Sole program started three years ago and has given out over 600 pairs of shoes to students in need. Melissa Johnson, the assistant education director for Butte Schools, says they have seen the program grow each year.
The program was started in 2016 when gym teacher Cindy McCarthy saw a need for shoes in her gym classes.
This year, organizers ordered over 325 pairs of shoes from Universal Athletics for students. Parents and students were busy picking up shoes at the Butte High Career Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson says the program wouldn't be possible without the generosity of the Butte community. Montana Precision Products in Butte has pledged over $15,000 that they raised from charity events and fundraisers.
Johnson says one local woman donates to the program every month.
The program helps students with their self-esteem and allows them to go back to school feeling good, says Johnson.
"I think just when you feel good about yourself, I think coming to school and wanting to be here always helps and anything new. You feel good about yourself, your shoes fit, you feel good and I think it just helps with everything in school," she said.
The program will also deliver new shoes throughout the school year to students in need. Johnson says they deliver the shoes on the 20th of each month. Teachers, principals and school councilors can also nominate students for the program.
To donate or to find out more information on the program, Johnson says to contact the Butte High Career Center or the schools administrative office.