ANACONDA - MDT is declaring a severe driving condition on a stretch of I-90 and state highway in the Anaconda/Georgetown Lake area.
I-90 from Warm Springs to the exit for Fairmont Hot Springs is under a severe driving condition for snow and reduced visibility, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Montana Highway 48 from Warm Springs to Georgetown Lake is also seeing severe winter weather.
Drivers are urged to be cautious and stay off the road if possible.
