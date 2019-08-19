DEER LODGE- At least seven people were critically injured at the Powell County Fairgrounds, on Sunday night, after a driver lost control of his car during the demolition derby.
Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says during one of the final events, a car in the competition hit another car and the driver then lost control of his vehicle. The car went through the barriers and a fence and hit several bystanders in the crowd.
At least seven people were transported to Deer Lodge Medical Center with serious injuries. One person was life-flighted for treatment.
Sheriff Roselles says several other people suffered minor injuries due to the crash.
Montana Highway Patrol, the Powell County Sheriffs Department and the Deer Lodge Police Department all responded to the incident.
The crash is still under investigation.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.