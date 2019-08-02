BUTTE- It's a busy weekend in the Mining City, Saturday kicks off the second annual Serbian Food Festival at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church.
Volunteers were hard at work Thursday afternoon, preparing the church for the festival.
The festival began last year as a way to celebrate the heritage of the Serbian people in Butte. This year, there will be traditional Serbian food, music and dancing. The church hired Serbian dancers from Salt Lake City for the event.
Admission to the festival is free and organizers are expecting almost 3,000 people to attend. Festival goers just have to pay for their food and drinks.
Father Russell Radoicich says the event is a great way to bring the Butte community together. Father Radoicich said, "For the community to come and connect and relax together and build fellowship and help our community get a little tighter and so the next time they're at the grocery store they can look at each other and say did you go to the Serbian festival."
The festival begins at 11 AM on Saturday and goes until 10 PM at the church. There will also be free tours of the church.