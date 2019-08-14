BUTTE- Ridge Waters Water Park is closing early due to a lack of lifeguards as school starts.
The Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Rec. Department announced the early closure on on Tuesday.
The Water Park was busy on Wednesday afternoon with kids, parents and 12 lifeguards on duty. Management says season two has been a success for the water park but their staff is comprised of mainly high school and college students.
With sports and school starting back up, managers say that would only leave the facility with 5 lifeguards for the week before Labor Day.
Staff don't want to close the park early but as a safety precaution to patrons, they will be closed starting on Aug. 26.
Ridge Waters Manager Mark Fisher said, "I want to make sure every patron walks in and walks out [at] the same number. I don't want a fatality or a drowning or anything like that."
The water park will be operating at full staff until it closes on the Aug. 26 and Fisher says depending on weather and staffing, they hope to open next season on Memorial Day.