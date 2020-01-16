Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED DUE TO SLICK ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&