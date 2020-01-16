BUTTE -- Thursday was an exciting day for growers, brewers and craft beer enthusiasts in the Ming City as the community watched the ribbon cutting at Montana Craft Malt, Butte's newest and only malt facility.
The president of Montana Craft Malt, Jennifer O'Brien cut the ribbon for the new facility this afternoon with cheers from dozens of people from across Montana and Governor Steve Bullock by her side.
O'Brien says the facility opening is a dream come true for her late father who she says helped break ground on the project.
The new 70,000 square foot facility at full capacity will produce roughly 22 million pounds of malt per year. O'Brien says their operation will support local farmers and the Butte community.
"We can buy grains from our growers here in Montana, process them in state add jobs to help process them and keep the jobs here, new jobs and build a material tax base," O'Brien said.
She adds the new facility was made possible by millions of dollars in grants, from the State of Montana. "We were supported by so many different public and private groups that really helped us make the impossible possible," O'Brien said.
The facility is expected to bring 15 new jobs to Butte.
Governor Steve Bullock says with Montana's ideal growing climate for barley, this facility is an investment in the community and Montana's farmers.
"I think it's significant for Butte but it's significant for every one of our barley producers across the state and it's significant for the state as a whole," Governor Bullock said.
O'Brien says they're excited to get to work and they plan to start operations at the facility next week.