BUTTE- The Montana Red Cross is looking for volunteers for their Disaster Action Team in Butte.
The team is part of the Red Cross and provides immediate relief for individuals or families after disaster strikes. The Red Cross is looking for volunteers in Butte to help respond primarily after house fires due to the high volume in the city.
Volunteer Mary-Jo Egervary said when the volunteers arrive on scene of a disaster, they assess what the person needs for immediate relief. Egervary said often the first thing the person needs is shelter and they often provide victims of disaster with hotel vouchers. She said they help the victims out with clothing, medications and other day to day essentials.
Egervary has been volunteering for the past two and a half years. She said there are only two volunteers in Butte right now and they need several more.
"Working with American Red Cross as a volunteer helps to build a better Butte a stronger community and more passionate community and it also provides hope for people in one of the worst possible days of their lives," said Egervary.
To be a volunteer you must be 18-years-old, have a valid drivers license and a reliable car. To apply go to the Red Cross's website. The Red Cross provides training for all their volunteers.