BUTTE- The pieces are starting to fall into place for a new animal shelter in Butte, after county officials say they have safety concerns with the existing shelter.
The current shelter is right next to a gravel yard, and with heavy equipment surrounding the shelter, officials say it's not safe for the animals, workers or the public.
The furry friends at the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter may have a new home in the next year or two. The current shelter is more than 40 years old, and county officials say it's more cost effective to build a new shelter than to repair the current one.
Butte-Silver Bow Co. Chief Executive Dave Palmer says there are issues with the ventilation system and there is no sound proof in the dogs kennels. He adds the staff at the shelter have a lot of hardships with the condition of the current building.
A local architect created renderings for a new shelter, which includes more space for the dogs to play, and more work space for employees and large cat rooms. In the proposed design, the dog kennels would have dog doors to an outside kennel.
Palmer says his office, the Butte Chamber of Commerc, and local businesses have created a committee that will be tasked with raising $500,000 for the new shelter. He adds it would be no extra cost to the tax payers.
"If any organization wants to pitch in and raise funds for this project, I think it's a great community wide effort," said Palmer.
The committee has a jump start on that effort with a $115,000 donation from a generous donor from Helena that left the money in his will to help the homeless animals in Butte.
Palmer adds that donated money will be used as seed money to get the project off the ground. The proposed location for the new shelter at the old Montana Pole Plant would be safer for the animals, the workers and the public.
Palmer says he will ask the Council of Commissioners to approve the new location at Wednesday night's meeting, and then fundraising will continue.
Palmer hopes to break ground on the new shelter by the end of the year.