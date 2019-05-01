BUTTE- In the Mining City, it stopped snowing just in time for the opening of one of Butte's largest recreation areas, Thompson Park.
The Forest Service says they were a bit delayed clearing the trails due to snow and the park had a soft opening over the weekend for community members. Wednesday, May 1 was the official first day the 3,500-acre park was open to the public.
Thompson Park is a popular destination for community members and outdoor enthusiasts during the spring and summer months. Between 50 to 150 people make use of the 25 acres of trails, the disk golf course and much more each day.
The park is open Monday through Friday, 8AM to 9PM and Butte Ranger Jocelyn Dodge wants to remind the community to pack in and pack out and to respect wildlife.
Dodge said, "while we don't require dogs be on a leash, we do want you to have your dogs under control not only so they're not chasing wildlife but also so they're not interfering with other people's opportunities for recreation up here."
The Forest Service says maintaining the park is a combined effort between them and Butte-Silver Bow County. The park has secured a volunteer host who will open and close the gate each day, clean up trash and help maintain the park.
On June 1, The Forest Service will host a wildflower walk with a pollinator around John's Gulch and the event is free and open to the public.