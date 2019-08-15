BUTTE- In Germany, Oktoberfest is one of the biggest events of the year and in the Mining City, residents can experience a little taste of the festival with a pop-up beer garden in Uptown.
The pop-up is called Wiesn in a Box and it's sponsored by the Goethe-Institut. The event is being held at the Finlen Hotel in Butte, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The pop-up event began at 3 o'clock on Thursday afternoon and despite a little rain there was a decent turnout of people buying beer and pretzels. Butte is one of many stops for the event across the country. The pop-up is traveling the United States to introduce German culture to the U.S. and to promote friendship between countries.
The Finlen Hotel was chosen because it was named the most iconic hotel in Montana and organizers say Butte's strong German heritage also influenced their choice.
The outside of the hotel was decorated with bushes, flags and a beer trailer.
Owner of the Finlen Hotel J.J. Adams says this is another great event for Uptown Butte, during the summer. Adams said, "Butte has a wonderful multi-cultural history that is really interesting both to people that are from Butte and people who aren't from Butte and one of the things we're trying to do at the Hotel Finlen is to tell some of those stories and this is a great opportunity."
On Friday night, there will be a presentation outside the Finlen Hotel on Butte's German history. The event is free to the public.
The pop-up will be at the Finlen from 3 PM to 9 PM Thursday to Saturday and the truck has three German beers on tap and giant Bavarian pretzels.