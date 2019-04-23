BUTTE - Police took a male suspect into custody via a forklift following a standoff on Tuesday evening.
According to a press release from Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester, officers had attempted to arrest a parolee in the area of Front and Utah Streets at about 4:30 PM. The parolee was with a woman.
As parole officers approached, the male allegedly pointed a gun at his own head and then fled in a van.
The man and woman were found hiding in an elevated area of the GCR Tire Center on Harrison Ave.
Officers from the Butte Police Department as well as Montana Parole and Probation were on scene.
The woman surrendered to officers and was safe.
A negotiator from the Butte Police Department spoke to the man and brought him out of the shop on a fork lift.
At about 5:50 PM, he surrendered and was taken into custody.
Sheriff Ed Lester said that the situation has been resolved and there is no further threat to the public.