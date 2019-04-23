BUTTE - Several law enforcement officers are responding to an incident at a tire shop on Harrison Avenue.
Our reporter on the scene says local police vehicles are gathered at GCR Tire Center.
Around 4:30, police say they received a call of a man brandishing a gun. A woman was arrested around 5 PM.
At least 15 police officers are on the scene, and a man has barricaded himself inside a room at the tire center. It's unclear if he's armed.
Some officers do have their weapons drawn.
We'll update you as we learn more.