butte tire shop standoff

BUTTE - Several law enforcement officers are responding to an incident at a tire shop on Harrison Avenue.

Our reporter on the scene says local police vehicles are gathered at GCR Tire Center.

Around 4:30, police say they received a call of a man brandishing a gun. A woman was arrested around 5 PM.

At least 15 police officers are on the scene, and a man has barricaded himself inside a room at the tire center. It's unclear if he's armed.

Some officers do have their weapons drawn.

We'll update you as we learn more.

