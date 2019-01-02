BUTTE- Police arrested a 30-year-old man early Tuesday morning after he allegedly strangled a woman while she was driving, which caused her to black out and crash the vehicle into a house.
Butte police received a call of a hit-and-run in the 100 block of Minah Street around 3:30 a.m. New Year's Day.
Undersheriff George Skuletich said Josh Gray allegedly strangled the female driver causing her to black out and drive her car into a porch on Minah Street. There was no major damage to the residence.
Police arrived on scene and located the car a few blocks away with both Gray and the female inside.
Skuletich said the woman had marks on her neck consistent with her story. The woman told police she regained consciousness after her vehicle hit the porch.
The female was not seriously injured but had bruising on her neck.
Skuletich does not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.
Gray was arrested on the scene and charged with partner or family member assault.