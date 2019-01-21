BUTTE- A pedestrian was hit and injured by a pickup Friday night while crossing Harrison Avenue.
Police responded to the 2200 block of Harrison Ave. around 6:20 p.m. to a call of a pedestrian hit by a pickup truck.
The pedestrian is a 58-year-old male from Butte. Police said when they arrived, the male was bleeding from his head and hands.
The male was transported to St. James Healthcare and taken by air ambulance to another hospital to be treated for head injuries.
The driver of the black Chevy truck remained on scene along with witnesses. The driver told police they were unable to see the male until he was right in front of the truck. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.
No charges were filed against the driver. Police say the driver was sober at the time of the crash.