Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE ZONE 110 (DEERLODGE/WEST BEAVERHEAD). FIRE ZONE 111 (EAST BEAVERHEAD). * WINDS: WEST 10-20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * MINIMUM HUMIDITIES: 15-20% &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR CHEYENNE BUNKER IS BEING CANCELLED. CHEYENNE HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE. HELENA POLICE THANK YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.