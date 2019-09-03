BUTTE-Parking in Uptown Butte has been an issue for residents and business owners for years with a lack of parking spots.
The county even opened a new multi-million dollar parking garage in 2018 to try and combat some of the issues but the garage isn't seeing much revenue. The Parking Commission plans to raise all citations next month to make up for budgetary shortfalls.
Back in July, the Parking Commission approved a financial plane to increase all fines for citations given out by the city. The fine for overtime parking will go from ten to twenty dollars in the two hour spots, starting on October 1.
The committee also approved a second vehicle for the department to allow for more proactive enforcement and a revised parking ordinance. The commission also decreased their office hours.
The Butte-Silver Bow Community Development group says this is the first time the county has increased fines in recent years.
Residents in Butte have mixed feelings about the increase. "I think in some ways it's a good thing because people do take advantage of the parking Uptown," said Martha Koffler of Butte.
Another resident Paige Staudohar said, "It's not a good idea because sometimes parking Uptown is out of peoples control, you can't always leave a building every two hours to go move your car."
The city will also increase fines for alley parking, blocking driveways, handicapped parking violations and more. The parking commission is researching the feasibility of paid parking Uptown, but if approved officials say that would still be years away.