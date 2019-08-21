BUTTE-Wednesday was freshmen move in day for schools across Southwest Montana, including Montana Tech in Butte.
Students and parents were lined up bright and early with car loads of stuff on the Tech campus. Dozens of staff members and upperclassmen students volunteered to help move in the new students.
Move in day was also an emotional day for many students and parents as over 300 freshmen students moved into the dorms. The day officially began at 9 o'clock Wednesday morning, but that didn't stop some eager parents and students from starting early.
Cars and trucks were full of mini fridges, tv's and clothes. There are three dorm buildings on Tech's campus and all were bustling with activity, Wednesday.
Classes start on Monday morning and the school has several activities planned for freshmen, including the convocation ceremony which took place Wednesday afternoon. Immediately following the ceremony was a barbecue for students.
Staff at Montana Tech say they're excited to get the school year started. Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Doug Abbott said, "Students are excited for this new chapter in their life, pursuing the academic degree they have chosen and hopefully they'll make a career out of it."
Abbott says this year is special because the new multi-million dollar student success center will be open. The building includes administrative offices and upperclassmen dorms.