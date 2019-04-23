Our Lady of the Rockies without power on Tuesday night

BUTTE - Our Lady of the Rockies that sits atop the Continental Divide in Butte was without power, beginning on Tuesday night.
The iconic 90-foot statue, designed in the likeness of the Blessed Virgin Mary, was built in 1979 and has been lit to be visible at night.
A Facebook post from NorthWestern Energy says that it is aware of the current power outage.
But due to weather conditions and the safety of their serviceman, NorthWestern Energy will address the issue during daylight hours on Wednesday.