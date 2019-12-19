Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR PHILIP ARTHUR PIETZ. PHILIP IS A WHITE MALE, 5-FOOT 10-INCHES TALL, 120 POUNDS. HE WAS LAST SEEN DECEMBER 2ND IN THE WALMART/BURGER KING PARKING LOT IN HELENA, MONTANA WEARING A BLUE JACKET WITH A FUR HOOD. PHILIP IS A TRANSIENT AND RESIDES IN HIS TRUCK. HIS TRUCK WAS FOUND CRASHED NEAR A RANCH NORTH OF HELENA. HE IS CONSIDERED ENDANGERED. PLEASE CALL LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 4 4 7, 3 2 3 3, OR 9 1 1, WITH ANY INFORMATION.