BUTTE-The story of Zeus the dog has touched the hearts of people across the country.
After being stolen from Butte and taken 2,000 miles away, Zeus is finally home for the holidays. It was a heartwarming homecoming watched by hundreds of thousands of people from coast-to-coast on Monday night.
Zeus the 9-year-old pit bull finally arrived home to meet his owner Cassandra Rasmussen and her two young daughters after nearly two months.
Rasmussen says Zeus was tired the first night after his six-day journey home and he was excited to sleep right next to him mom. “I woke up in the morning and both girls had come into my room from their room that night and woke up and Layla was all laid next to Zeus and I was like aw this is how it should be,” Rasmussen said.
With news stations across the country picking up the story of Zeus, Rasmussen says she still can’t believe all the attention Zeus has received.
“I’m sure I could just take him out anywhere and people would be like oh my god looks it’s Zeus,” Rasmussen said.
Fifteen volunteers from Many Paws Volunteer Transport offered to drive Zeus the nearly 2,000 miles home to Butte from Charleston, West Virginia. A few of the volunteers from Many Paws and the shelter in Charleston where Zeus stayed, even sent him home with Christmas presents for Rasmussen’s daughters and Zeus.
“I was expecting my dog home that’s it, along the way we got some ornaments slipped into our little goodie bag as well from Kansas with Zeus’s name on it which is awesome, the girls love them too,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen says with all the generosity her family has received over the past two months, it has inspired her to help others this Christmas. Rasmussen says she plans to help a family in need or something else to give back for the holidays.
She adds she also plans to spoil Zeus this Christmas with some new toys.
Since Zeus returned home, Rasmussen says it finally feels like her life has returned to normal and her family is complete.